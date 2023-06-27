7 Mutton Dishes
You Must Try
This Bakrid
Eid ul-Adha, also known
as the Festival of Sacrifice,
is one of the sacred days
in Islam.
On the occasion of Eid ul-Adha, Muslims all around the
world sacrifice an animal,
often a sheep or a goat.
Mutton Seekh Kebabs
are succulent and flavourful
skewered kebabs made from
minced mutton.
Mutton Cutlet is a delectable snack made with minced meat and Indian spices.
Mutton Sukka is a flavourful
South Indian dish that can be
enjoyed with roti and rice.
Keema Curry is a quick and
easy curry recipe to serve
for lunch or dinner.
Mutton Curry is a hassle-free one-pot curry that
goes best with rice.
Mutton Yakhni is a Kashmiri
delicacy that is made with
spices and yogurt.
Mutton Korma is a rich
and creamy curry made with
tender mutton pieces, yogurt,
and a blend of spices.
