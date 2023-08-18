7 vitamin B12-rich foods for brain and nerve health
Producer: Swati Chaturvedi
Shellfish: Clams and mussels are potent B-12 sources for nerve function.
Salmon: Rich in B-12 and omega-3s, supporting brain health
Eggs: Provide B-12 and choline, essential for nerve cell communication
Dairy Products: Milk, cheese, and yogurt offer B-12 for nerve maintenance
Fortified Cereals: Enriched with B-12, aiding brain and nerve functions.
Beef Liver: Packed with B-12 and other nutrients supporting nervous system.
Fortified Nutritional Yeast: Plant-based source of B-12, promoting nerve health.