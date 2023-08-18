7 vitamin B12-rich foods for brain and nerve health

Producer:  Swati Chaturvedi

Shellfish: Clams and mussels are potent B-12 sources for nerve function.

Salmon: Rich in B-12 and omega-3s, supporting brain health

Eggs: Provide B-12 and choline, essential for nerve cell communication

Dairy Products: Milk, cheese, and yogurt offer B-12 for nerve maintenance

Fortified Cereals: Enriched with B-12, aiding brain and nerve functions.

Beef Liver: Packed with B-12 and other nutrients supporting nervous system.

Fortified Nutritional Yeast: Plant-based source of B-12, promoting nerve health.