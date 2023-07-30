7 Natural Cures For Dry Cough During Monsoon Season
Producer: Riya Ashok
Since honey has antioxidant, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory qualities, it may help soothe a sore throat.
Due to its antiviral, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties, garlic is beneficial in treating conditions like cough and cold.
Due of ginger’s anti-inflammatory effects, coughing is reduced by relaxing the membranes in the airways.
Since turmeric has so many antiviral, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory effects, it is undoubtedly present in every home.
Numerous antibacterial characteristics in basil leaves may help to relieve a persistent cough.
In addition to easing throat irritation, salt’s antibacterial and antiviral properties can help remove or reduce mucus.
Steam can be used to clear a blocked nose and ease coughing. The essential oil of your choice may be added to a pan of boiling water.