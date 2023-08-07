7 Natural Home Remedies for Wrinkles
Producer: Riya Ashok
Vitamins A, B6, and C are added to bananas. Bananas combat ageing symptoms and undo the harm done by free radicals when used as an eye mask.
Many ageing symptoms, including wrinkles, puffiness, and dark circles under the eyes, can be treated with argan oil.
Lactic Acid, a component of yoghurt, dissolves dead skin cells and improves the face. Vitamin E helps to remove blemishes and expedites skin restoration.
Turmeric is an excellent addition to any face mask due to its healing and antibacterial qualities.
The high levels of Vitamin E in jojoba oil fight free radicals and stop them from doing harm.
One of the best natural therapies for anti-aging is aloe vera. The cells are protected from harm, which promotes cell growth and fixes the damage from the inside out.