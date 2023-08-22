7 Natural Ways To Increase Collagen Production
Include collagen-rich foods like bone broth, fish, and chicken in your diet.
Consume foods high in vitamin C, such as citrus fruits, to support collagen synthesis.
Ensure an adequate intake of protein for amino acids necessary for collagen formation.
Eat fruits and vegetables with antioxidants to protect collagen from free radicals.
High sugar intake can degrade collagen; opt for a low-sugar diet.
Stay well-hydrated to maintain skin’s elasticity and collagen’s water-binding properties.
Smoking can hinder collagen production; quitting benefits overall skin health.
