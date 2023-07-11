7 of the Best Chole Bhature Places in Delhi
Sita Ram Diwan Chand in Paharganj serves some of the best chole bhature in the national capital.
Chache Di Hatti in Kamla Nagar’s hot piping plate of chole bhature is not just tasty but also pocket-friendly.
A plate of chole bhature from Bhimsains Bengali Sweet House in Mandi House is a fulfilling lunch option.
Odeon Sweets in Gole Market is known for its range of chaat. However, the chole bhature tops the list.
Baba Nagpal Corner in Lajpat Nagar is another well-known and popular chole bhature joint in the city.
Roshan Di Kulfi in Karol Bagh may be famous for its kulfi. But their chole bhature is equally tasty and much loved.
Nagpal Di Hatti in Geeta Colony is a popular chole bhature joint in East Delhi.