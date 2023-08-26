7 Ornamental Plants for Indoor Aesthetics
Producer: Riya Ashok
Snake plants are a flexible option for indoor decoration because they come in a variety of sizes and hues.
Any room benefits from the beauty and drama that fiddle leaves bring.
Pothos has heart-shaped leaves that are different hues of green, and as it grows, the plant trails beautifully.
The monstera plant is a favourite among interior designers because of its recognisable split leaves.
If you want to give your area a dash of contemporary minimalism, ZZ Plant is a great option.
When arranged in hanging baskets or on shelves, String of Pearls produces an eye-catching and whimsical impression.