7 Places to Visit on Independence Day Weekend

If you have been planning to go for a quick holiday then August looks like the month for you.
With Independence Day on August 15 falling on a Tuesday, you just need to take a day off for a four-day break.
Amer: This small town on the outskirts of Jaipur has fascinated travellers for centuries with the stunning Amber Fort, Jagat Shiromani temple and Maota Lake.
Wayanad: If Kerala is ‘God’s own country’, Wayanad justifies the title. Full of lush green hills and picturesque jungles, it is blooming with beauty in every corner and is easily accessible from Kozhikode by road.
Wadgaon: If you wish to avoid the crowds that flock to Lonavala, Wadgaon is a nearby alternative you may want to consider. With scenic views and plenty of adventure activities, this is the perfect location for a quick getaway.
Goa: Goa remains one of India’s favourite holiday destinations for many reasons. Beautiful beaches, restaurants serving succulent local and global cuisine, and the amiable atmosphere of ‘susegad’ by residents make Goa absolutely irresistible.
Kochi: Whether you want to visit the centuries-old churches and other buildings or shop in the bazaars, or marvel at the giant Chinese fishing nets, it is difficult to be bored in a city like Kochi.
Puri: Puri in Odisha has some of the finest ancient temples in India, including the famed Shree Jagannatha Temple. It is well connected to other Indian cities and is an overnight train or bus ride from Kolkata.
Nainital: Nainital is one hill station which is loved by every generation. This quaint and peaceful lake town is the best place to get a much-needed getaway from the city and can be reached from both Delhi and Lucknow.