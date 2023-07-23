7 Plants for Vertical Garden
Producer: Peuli Bakshi
Vertical gardens are a fantastic way to utilize limited space and add greenery to your surroundings. Here are six plants suitable for vertical gardening.
Money plant / Pothos
: It is a popular choice for vertical gardens due to its trailing growth habit. It needs low-maintenance, adaptable to various light conditions, and can purify indoor air.
Spider Plant (Chlorophytum comosum)
: Spider plants are hardy and easy to care for. Their arching leaves and baby plantlets make them visually appealing for vertical arrangements.
Succulents
: Various succulent species, like Echeveria, Sedum, or Senecio, are well-suited for vertical gardens. They store water in their leaves, requiring less frequent watering.
Sword Fern (Nephrolepis exaltata
): With its graceful arching fronds, Sword Fern can be a beautiful addition to a vertical garden.
Goliath lilyturf (Liriope gigantea)
: It is a wonderful choice for a vertical garden, especially if you’re looking for a grass-like plant with beautiful flowers and foliage.
Philodendrons
: Heartleaf Philodendron or other trailing philodendron varieties are excellent choices for vertical gardens, adding lush green foliage to the display.
English Lavender (Lavandula angustifolia)
: It is a delightful choice for a vertical garden, especially if you’re looking to add a touch of beauty and fragrance to your space.