7 Plants That Can Grow  Without Care

Producer:  Shreeja Bhattacharya

 Snake Plant: Thrives in low light and infrequent watering, a resilient air-purifying plant.

Aloe Vera: Hardy succulent that tolerates neglect, useful for its soothing gel.

 Spider Plant: Resilient, adaptable, and purifies the air with minimal attention.

Jade Plant: Succulent that endures sporadic watering and thrives in bright, indirect sunlight.

 Peace Lily: Flourishes in low light and recovers well when watered occasionally.

Bamboo Plant: Requires minimal care and can thrive in water or soil.

Cactus: Resilient desert plant that needs little water and tolerates harsh conditions with ease.