7 Plants That Can Grow
Without Care
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Snake Plant: Thrives in low light and infrequent watering, a resilient air-purifying plant.
Aloe Vera: Hardy succulent that tolerates neglect, useful for its soothing gel.
Spider Plant: Resilient, adaptable, and purifies the air with minimal attention.
Jade Plant: Succulent that endures sporadic watering and thrives in bright, indirect sunlight.
Peace Lily: Flourishes in low light and recovers well when watered occasionally.
Bamboo Plant: Requires minimal care and can thrive in water or soil.
Cactus: Resilient desert plant that needs little water and tolerates harsh conditions with ease.
