7 Plants That Will Enhance Garden Soil
Producer: Riya Ashok
Red clover’s roots boost the soil’s friability (crumbly texture), creating a dense carpet that inhibits weed growth and holds moisture while also luring beneficial insects.
Field peas are a nitrogen-fixing plant that improves the soil’s fertility and are an annual that grows in the winter, keeping gardens going during the colder months.
Another nitrogen-fixing, leguminous cover crop, fava beans preserve soil life, shield the soil from the elements, and control weeds.
Dynamic accumulators are plants that store a lot of nutrients, typically from a deep taproot, and when they are removed and left as mulch, they revivify the shallower soils with elusive minerals.
Because it produces a lot of organic matter to spread out the nutrients it accumulates, comfrey is one of the most cherished plants in the permaculture movement.
Even the root of the dandelion plant is edible, and while it is still living, it is drawing essential nutrients from below the soil’s surface.
Borage has a flavour similar to cucumber and is also edible. Young, slightly fuzzy leaves should be consumed, and the blue, star-shaped blossoms can also be consumed.
Large root vegetables like daikon radishes are excellent for breaking up compaction and thriving in clay soils. Additionally, they are excellent.