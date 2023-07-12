7 Power Foods To Boost Blood Circulation
Having proper blood circulation in the body is essential to staying fit.
The food we take in our diet impacts the blood circulation process. Include these foods in your diet to boost blood circulation.
Beets are root vegetables and rich in nitrate. The body converts the nitrate into nitric oxide, which widens blood vessels and increases blood flow.
Berries are rich in a compound called anthocyanin. Anthocyanin protects artery walls and keeps blood vessels flexible. And this helps increase blood flow in the body.
Fish like salmon, mackerel, trout etc., are rich in omega 3 fatty acids. These healthy fats boost circulation. Fatty fish is among the foods that increase blood flow and keep arteries unclogged.
Pomegranate seeds are rich in nitrates and antioxidants that boost circulation. This helps in better blood flow to the brain, heart, muscles, organs and tissues.
Garlic is rich in allicin, which helps blood vessels relax. People who eat ample garlic in their diet have improved blood flow through the heart.
Grapes are rich in antioxidants that increase blood flow by relaxing blood vessel walls and helping blood vessels work better.
Citrus fruits are rich in vitamin C, a great source of antioxidants that decrease inflammation, boost circulation, and help prevent blood clots.