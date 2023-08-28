7 Quotes on Love by William Wordsworth
“With an eye made quiet by the power of harmony, and the deep power of joy, we see into the life of things.”
“Love is like a wild rose-briar; Friendship is like a holly-tree. The holly is dark when the rose-briar blooms, but which will bloom most constantly?”
“A deep distress hath humanized my Soul.”
“The best portion of a good man’s life is his little, nameless, unremembered acts of kindness and love.”
