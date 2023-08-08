7 reasons to strength train
Strength training is also known as weight training, resistance training, and muscular training.
Strength training helps boost your metabolism.
Multiple studies have shown the benefit of strength-training exercises for reducing abdominal fat.
As you build more muscle and lose fat, you will appear leaner.
Including strength training in your exercise routine may reduce your risk of injury.
You may also like
9 Hollywood Celebs Who Slayed in Sarees
9 Times Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie Melted Our Hearts
It can decrease blood pressure, cholesterol, and strengthen the heart and blood vessels.
Strength training may lower your risk of developing diabetes.