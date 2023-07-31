7 Sarees Alia Bhatt Wore in
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Producer: Riya Ashok
Alia’s Manish Malhotra-designed chiffons have been a visual treat during both the film’s promotion and real filming.
Alia Bhatt, who plays Rani in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, pays homage to the drama and romance of old movies with her chiffon sarees.
She portrays Rani Chatterjee wearing gorgeous chiffon sarees, demonstrating the exquisite beauty of this 6-yard.
Among other things, the actress’ vibrant choice of sarees that she wore in the film really stood out.
We have pleasant recollections of Alia Bhatt wearing her black bindi and silver earrings with her yellow chiffon saree.
Alia Bhatt embraces the two colours, which are one of the most daring colour combos that no one can do boringly.
Alia Bhatt flaunts her alluring charisma in the pink and green chiffon saree.