7 Science-Health Benefits Of Coconut Water
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Coconut water is a natural electrolyte-rich drink, excellent for staying hydrated during workouts or illness.
It’s low in calories and sugar, making it a healthier alternative to sugary sports drinks.
Contains more potassium than bananas, crucial for maintaining heart and muscle health.
Rich in antioxidants, it may help reduce oxidative stress and protect cells from damage.
The potassium helps regulate blood pressure, potentially lowering the risk of hypertension.
It can support digestion due to its fibre content, alleviating constipation and promoting bowel regularity.
Some studies suggest it may prevent kidney stones and improve overall kidney function.
