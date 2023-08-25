7 Seeds That Benefit Human Health
Chia seeds are high in fibre, omega-3s, and antioxidants, promoting heart health and digestion.
Flaxseeds are rich in omega-3s and lignans, they aid digestion and reduce inflammation.
Sesame Seeds are packed with minerals, they support bone health and provide healthy fats.
Sunflower Seeds contain vitamin E, selenium, and magnesium, benefiting skin and heart health.
Pumpkin Seeds are abundant in zinc, promoting immune function and prostate health.
Poppy Seeds are rich in calcium and phosphorus, they support bone and dental health.
Hemp Seeds have amino acids and omega-3s that boost heart health and muscle repair.
