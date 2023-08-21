7 Signs Of
Vitamin-D Deficiency
Fatigue and weakness, even after adequate sleep is a major sign.
If you suffer from frequent illnesses and weakened immune system then that is a symptom too.
You might be Vitamin-D deficient if you have bone and back pain, often in lower back or legs.
Depression or low mood without apparent cause is a hint too.
If you are Vitamin-D deficient then you will have a lot of hair loss and delayed hair growth.
Those who suffer from Vitamin-D deficiency might have difficulty in concentration and cognitive problems.
Some people also go through impaired wound healing and slow recovery from injuries.
