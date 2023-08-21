7 Signs Of  Vitamin-D Deficiency 

Producer:  Shreeja Bhattacharya

 Fatigue and weakness, even after adequate sleep is a major sign.

If you suffer from frequent illnesses and weakened immune system then that is a symptom too.

You might be Vitamin-D deficient if you have bone and back pain, often in lower back or legs.

You may also like

 Depression or low mood without apparent cause is a hint too. 

If you are Vitamin-D deficient then you will have a lot of hair loss and delayed hair growth.

Those who suffer from Vitamin-D deficiency might have difficulty in concentration and cognitive problems.

Some people also go through impaired wound healing and slow recovery from injuries.