7 Signs You Are Completely
Burnt Out
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Constant Fatigue: An unshakable tiredness, regardless of rest or sleep.
Reduced Performance: Declining effectiveness and productivity in work or daily tasks.
Emotional Exhaustion: Feeling drained, detached, and emotionally numb.
Physical Symptoms: Frequent headaches, stomach issues, muscle tension, or unexplained pain.
Neglecting Self-Care: Ignoring once-enjoyed hobbies, neglecting personal health, and hygiene routines.
Loss of Enthusiasm: Diminished interest and motivation for activities you used to love.
Sleep Problems: Insomnia or disrupted sleep patterns, making rest ineffective.
