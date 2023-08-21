7 Signs You Are Completely  Burnt Out

Producer:  Shreeja Bhattacharya

 Constant Fatigue: An unshakable tiredness, regardless of rest or sleep.

 Reduced Performance: Declining effectiveness and productivity in work or daily tasks.

Emotional Exhaustion: Feeling drained, detached, and emotionally numb.

 Physical Symptoms: Frequent headaches, stomach issues, muscle tension, or unexplained pain.

Neglecting Self-Care: Ignoring once-enjoyed hobbies, neglecting personal health, and hygiene routines.

 Loss of Enthusiasm: Diminished interest and motivation for activities you used to love.

Sleep Problems: Insomnia or disrupted sleep patterns, making rest ineffective.