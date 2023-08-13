7 Signs You Are In Love
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Constant thoughts of the person and longing for their company.
Prioritising their happiness and well-being above your own.
Feeling a deep sense of connection and emotional intimacy.
You are eager to share your life and experiences with them.
Experiencing happiness and excitement in their presence.
Feeling a sense of security and comfort when your loved one is around.
You have the desire to build a future together and invest in growth.
