7 Simple Steps To Prevent Conjunctivitis
Producer: Riya Ashok
To stay safe, wash your hands frequently with soap, especially after handling doorknobs, handrails, or shared equipment.
It’s important to fight the impulse to rub your eyes because doing so can make the infection worse.
If you have sensitive eyes or don’t have access to natural tears, lubricating eye drops can be your greatest friend during the rain.
Towels are a personal item that should never be shared since they can spread an infection from one person to another.
When engaging in outdoor activities during the monsoon, protect your eyes by donning eyewear like sunglasses.
To reduce the accumulation of allergies and germs, keep your living environments clean and well-ventilated.
Consult an eye doctor right away if you suffer symptoms like itching or a sticky discharge from your eyes.