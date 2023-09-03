7 Skincare Ideas for Gym Goers
Producer: Riya Ashok
Apply a mild, sulfate-free cleanser to get rid of makeup, grime, and surplus oils.
To keep your skin hydrated throughout the day, consume plenty of water.
Select moisturisers for dry skin that offer persistent hydration.
Even if you exercise indoors, you should wear sunscreen.
Keep your hands away from your face, especially when working exercise.
Unclean equipment and sweat-soaked clothing can harbour bacteria and make skin problems worse.
Shower as quickly as you can after your workout.