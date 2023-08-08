7 Skincare Tips For Acne-Prone Skin

Producer:  Shreeja Bhattacharya

Gently cleanse your face with a salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide cleanser.

You need to exfoliate twice a week to unclog pores and remove dead skin.

Always use non-comedogenic, oil-free moisturisers to avoid clogging.

Apply a lightweight, oil-free sunscreen daily for protection.

Use a clay mask to absorb excess oil and purify skin.

Do  avoid touching your face to prevent spreading bacteria