7 Skincare Tips For Acne-Prone Skin
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Gently cleanse your face with a salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide cleanser.
You need to exfoliate twice a week to unclog pores and remove dead skin.
Always use non-comedogenic, oil-free moisturisers to avoid clogging.
Apply a lightweight, oil-free sunscreen daily for protection.
Use a clay mask to absorb excess oil and purify skin.
Do avoid touching your face to prevent spreading bacteria
