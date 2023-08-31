7 Small Lifestyle Changes to Stop Hairfall
Producer: Riya Ashok
Include turmeric, ginger, mint, cumin, nutmeg, and Indian gooseberry (amla) in your diet.
It should go without saying that one should avoid paraben and phthalate-containing goods.
Practise mindfulness and meditation most of all because stress is one of the main causes of hair loss.
You should monitor your protein consumption, especially if you are vegan or vegetarian.
Your natural hair’s texture and shine might be affected by frequent washing, giving it a dreary appearance.
One of the best strategies to stop hair loss is to give yourself a regular head massage because it has been demonstrated to boost blood circulation.
While experimenting with new hairstyles might give you a fresh look, it can also inadvertently damage your hair.