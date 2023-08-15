7 Snacks That Can Drive Away Your Mid-Week Blues
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Fresh fruit salad for a refreshing and nutritious pick-me-up.
Greek yogurt parfait with granola and berries satisfies cravings.
Mixed nuts offer protein and energy for a quick boost.
Popcorn seasoned with herbs is a light and guilt-free choice.
Dark chocolate with almonds indulges without overindulging.
Trail mix with dried fruits and seeds is a crunchy delight.
Avocado toast with a sprinkle of sea salt energises tastefully.
