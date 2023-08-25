7 Spots in Mumbai To Try the AUTHENTIC Onam Sadya
Bombay Canteen, Lower Parel
This Onam, experience an exciting artistic and culinary adventure at The Bombay Canteen.
Just Kerala, Chakala
They pride themselves on serving more than just great food but an entire cultural experience here at Kerala Cafe.
Nair On Fire, Bandra West
N
air
On Fire’s unsadya will make you want to lick your fingers with ecstasy.
South Of Vindhyas, Vile Parle
The ‘Adipoli Onam Sadhya’ here lets you experience the essence of Kerala.
Delux Kerala Restaurant, Fort
One of Mumbai’s best Sadhyas is available at Hotel Delux, making a trip there truly worthwhile.
Kerala Cafe, Thane, Chembur,
At Kerala Cafe, they take great delight in offering customers a whole cultural experience in addition to excellent food.