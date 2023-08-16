7 Superfoods That Can Keep Blood Sugar Levels Aligned
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Berries offer antioxidants and fibre to stabilize blood sugar.
Nuts and seeds offer healthy fats and protein for balanced energy.
Whole grains like quinoa and oats release sugar slowly.
Cinnamon may improve insulin sensitivity and regulate blood sugar.
Turmeric’s curcumin has potential benefits for blood sugar management.
Greek yogurt with probiotics can support gut health and metabolism.
Chia seeds offer fibre and omega-3s to stabilise glucose levels.
