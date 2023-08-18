7 Superfoods To Detox Your Liver 

Producer: Swati Chaturvedi

Turmeric: Its active compound curcumin helps boost liver detoxification enzymes.

Garlic: Contains allicin, aiding liver cleansing and reducing inflammation.

Leafy Greens: Packed with chlorophyll, they assist in neutralizing toxins.

Green Tea: Catechins in green tea support liver function and combat oxidative stress.

Beets: Rich in betaine, they enhance liver health and promote bile flow.

Walnuts: High in antioxidants and omega-3s, beneficial for overall liver health.

Cruciferous Veggies: Broccoli, cauliflower, and Brussels sprouts aid detox processes.