7 Surprising Benefits Of
Ashwagandha
For Women
Ashwagandha is a very
well-known medicinal herb.
It’s a key herb in Ayurveda, an age-old study of natural treatment that’s been practiced in India for over 6,000 years.
Low immunity, anxiety, irregular menstrual periods, and hormonal imbalance are common complaints faced by women. All these can be effectively countered by Ashwagandha.
Studies show that Withanolide Phytochemicals present in Ashwagandha play a key role in reducing inflammation. You can drink tea made from the dry leaves of Ashwagandha.
If you are unable to concentrate on any work and are forgetting things quickly, then take Ashwagandha at night. This herb can help improve cognitive function.
A very busy and fast-paced life can often result in a loss of interest in sex or low sex drives among women. Ashwagandha can remove many sex-related issues as well.
Irregular periods, cramps, infertility problems, facial hair growth, late periods during menopause are common in women. If you take Ashwagandha regularly with milk, you may avoid these problems.
The antimicrobial and antibacterial properties of Ashwagandha can help deal with vaginal infections. Many experts recommend using this herb for yeast infections.
Ashwagandha gives relief from skin-related problems such as signs of premature aging, wrinkles, acne, blemishes. Its consumption helps in getting flawless and glowing skin.