7 Tasty Lassis to Try This Season
Producer: Riya Ashok
Ripe mangoes, yoghurt, sugar, and a hint of cardamom are used to make the traditional lassi known as mango.
Blend yoghurt, a little honey, sugar, or milk with fresh or frozen strawberries.
Combine yoghurt, coconut milk, pineapple chunks, and a splash of vanilla for a tropical take on the classic lassi.
Add a few rose petals and some delicate rose water to your lassi to enhance the flavour.
For a colourful and antioxidant-rich lassi, combine blueberries, yoghurt, honey, and a dash of cinnamon.
Yoghurt, fresh mint leaves, cucumber, a dash of salt, and a splash of lime juice are all ingredients in this savoury lassi.
Blend ripe bananas, cocoa powder, yoghurt, and a touch of honey if you have a sweet tooth.