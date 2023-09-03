7 Tasty Lassis to Try This Season

Producer:  Riya Ashok

Ripe mangoes, yoghurt, sugar, and a hint of cardamom are used to make the traditional lassi known as mango.

Blend yoghurt, a little honey, sugar, or milk with fresh or frozen strawberries.

Combine yoghurt, coconut milk, pineapple chunks, and a splash of vanilla for a tropical take on the classic lassi.

Add a few rose petals and some delicate rose water to your lassi to enhance the flavour. 

For a colourful and antioxidant-rich lassi, combine blueberries, yoghurt, honey, and a dash of cinnamon.

Yoghurt, fresh mint leaves, cucumber, a dash of salt, and a splash of lime juice are all ingredients in this savoury lassi.

Blend ripe bananas, cocoa powder, yoghurt, and a touch of honey if you have a sweet tooth. 