7 Things That Stop You From Losing Weight
Producer: Swati Chaturvedi
Overeating: Consuming more calories than your body needs can lead to weight gain
Sedentary lifestyle: Lack of physical activity hinders calorie burning and weight loss
Poor sleep: Inadequate rest disrupts hormonal balance, affecting appetite and metabolism
High intake of processed foods, sugary drinks, and saturated fats can impede weight loss
Stress: Elevated stress levels trigger cortisol release, leading to increased fat storage
Medical conditions: Certain health issues, like hypothyroidism, can make weight loss more challenging.
Medications: Some drugs may cause weight gain or inhibit weight loss as a side effect