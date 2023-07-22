7 Things That Stop You From Losing Weight

Producer:  Swati Chaturvedi

Overeating: Consuming more calories than your body needs can lead to weight gain

Sedentary lifestyle: Lack of physical activity hinders calorie burning and weight loss

Poor sleep: Inadequate rest disrupts hormonal balance, affecting appetite and metabolism

High intake of processed foods, sugary drinks, and saturated fats can impede weight loss

Stress: Elevated stress levels trigger cortisol release, leading to increased fat storage

Medical conditions: Certain health issues, like hypothyroidism, can make weight loss more challenging.

Medications: Some drugs may cause weight gain or inhibit weight loss as a side effect