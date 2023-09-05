7 Things That Happen When Over Caffeinated
Caffeine stimulates the heart, causing a rapid heartbeat and palpitations.
Excess caffeine can lead to nervousness, restlessness, and shakiness.
Overconsumption of caffeine can trigger acid reflux and upset stomach.
Insomnia: Late caffeine intake disrupts sleep patterns, leading to insomnia.
Headaches: Rebound headaches may occur as and when caffeine wears off.
Dehydration: Caffeine is a diuretic, causing increased urination and potential dehydration.
Dependency: Frequent consumption may lead to caffeine addiction and withdrawal symptoms.
