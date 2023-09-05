7 Things That Happen When Over Caffeinated 

Producer:  Shreeja Bhattacharya

 Caffeine stimulates the heart, causing a rapid heartbeat and palpitations.

Excess caffeine can lead to nervousness, restlessness, and shakiness.

 Overconsumption of caffeine can trigger acid reflux and upset stomach.

Insomnia: Late caffeine intake disrupts sleep patterns, leading to insomnia.

Headaches: Rebound headaches may occur as and when caffeine wears off.

 Dehydration: Caffeine is a diuretic, causing increased urination and potential dehydration.

 Dependency: Frequent consumption may lead to caffeine addiction and withdrawal symptoms.