7 things to do before getting
a haircut
Producer: Swati Chaturvedi
Research different haircut styles that appeal to you and consider how they would complement your face shape
Take the time to find a reputable hairstylist or salon with positive reviews
Before your appointment, give your hair a thorough wash to remove any excess oil, product buildup, or dirt
Communicate openly with the stylist about your expectations, likes, and dislikes, and don’t hesitate to ask any questions
Bring reference pictures or photos of hairstyles you admire to show the stylist, helping them understand your vision more clearly