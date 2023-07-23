7 things to do before getting  a haircut 

Producer:  Swati Chaturvedi

Research different haircut styles that appeal to you and consider how they would complement your face shape 

Take the time to find a reputable hairstylist or salon with positive reviews

Before your appointment, give your hair a thorough wash to remove any excess oil, product buildup, or dirt

Communicate openly with the stylist about your expectations, likes, and dislikes, and don’t hesitate to ask any questions

Bring reference pictures or photos of hairstyles you admire to show the stylist, helping them understand your vision more clearly