7 Things To Do Before You  Turn 30

Producer:  Shreeja Bhattacharya

 Explore new places and experience diverse cultures before settling down.

 Acquire new skills or pursue higher education for personal growth.

 Foster meaningful connections with friends, family, and mentors.

 Establish a strong foundation in your chosen career path.

 Prioritise fitness, healthy habits, and regular medical check-ups.

Embrace risks to expand personal boundaries and gain confidence.

  Pursue hobbies and interests that bring joy and fulfilment.