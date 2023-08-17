7 Things To Do In Office When Bored
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Organise your workspace for increased efficiency and productivity.
Tackle small tasks or organize your to-do list for clarity.
Learn a new skill or software to enhance your expertise.
You may also like
7 Yoga Asanas To Cure Knee Pain
7 Uncommon Hobbies To Have
Reach out to colleagues for a quick chat or brainstorming.
Listen to podcasts or webinars related to your field.
Take a short walk or stretch to refresh your mind.
Plan your next project or brainstorm creative ideas.
NEXT: 5 Indoor Plants That Can Improve Your Health