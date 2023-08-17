7 Things To Do In Office When Bored

Producer:  Shreeja Bhattacharya

 Organise your workspace for increased efficiency and productivity.

Tackle small tasks or organize your to-do list for clarity.

 Learn a new skill or software to enhance your expertise.

 Reach out to colleagues for a quick chat or brainstorming.

 Listen to podcasts or webinars related to your field.

 Take a short walk or stretch to refresh your mind.

Plan your next project or brainstorm creative ideas.