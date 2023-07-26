7 Things To Keep In Mind Before Having Sex

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Mohit Bisht
Practicing safe sex is crucial to protect yourself and your partner from sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and unintended pregnancies. Use condoms, dental dams, and other forms of protection.
Talk openly and honestly with your partner about what you like, what you don’t like, and any concerns you may have. This will help you both feel more comfortable and confident in the moment.
Good hygiene is important for both partners to feel comfortable and confident during sex. Take a shower or bath beforehand, brush your teeth, and trim your nails to avoid any discomfort or potential infections.
Sex should be a pleasurable experience for both partners. Take the time to relax, breathe deeply, and focus on the sensations you’re experiencing. Don’t rush or feel pressured to perform.
Foreplay can help both partners feel more relaxed and aroused before sex. Take the time to explore each other’s bodies and find out what feels good. This can make sex more enjoyable and satisfying for both partners.
Your emotional state can also affect your sexual experience. If you’re feeling stressed, anxious, or distracted, it may be harder to enjoy the moment. Take the time to address any emotional concerns before engaging in sexual activity.