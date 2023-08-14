7 Things To Know About  Mindful Eating

Producer:  Shreeja Bhattacharya

You need to eat slowly, savouring each bite and enjoying the flavours.

Try and focus on the meal, avoiding distractions like screens or multitasking.

You must listen to your body’s hunger and fullness cues intuitively.

Chew thoroughly to aid digestion and enhance nutrient absorption.

Do choose nutrient-dense foods that nourish your body and mind.

 Pause between bites to check in with your satisfaction level.

 Cultivate a non-judgmental attitude towards your food choices.