7 Things To Know About SIRT Diet
The SIRT diet focuses on foods that activate sirtuins, proteins linked to metabolism.
It promotes weight loss by boosting metabolism and controlling appetite.
This diet emphasises fruits, vegetables, nuts, and whole grains for their sirtuin-activating properties.
It must be noted that dairy and red meat are minimised or avoided.
Some versions of the diet include intermittent fasting to enhance sirtuin activation.
Allows moderate consumption of red wine and chocolate for their potential sirtuin activation.
This diet incorporates sources like olive oil, avocados, and nuts.
