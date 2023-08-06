7 Things to Know Before Using Burgundy Hair Colour
Producer: Riya Ashok
The fact that nearly everyone looks good with burgundy hair is one of its many wonderful qualities.
Try a cool-toned, dark red tint, such as a deep wine burgundy, if your skin and eyes are light.
If your skin tone is olive, use a burgundy that is more vibrant.
This hair dye is made with the beneficial ingredients almond oil and tea extract, which guarantees the ideal burgundy hair colour.
It’s no longer necessary to bleach your hair first to ensure that your colour will stick.
Avoid over-washing your hair and be sure you use shampoos and conditioners that are colour friendly.
To keep your colour as brilliant as the day you coloured your hair, treat your locks to a color-safe intense mask every now and then.