7 Things To Remember Before Trying To Conceive
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
You can consult a healthcare provider for pre-conception counseling and advice.
Achieve a healthy weight through balanced nutrition and exercise.
Take prenatal vitamins with folic acid for neural tube development.
Limit alcohol, caffeine, and avoid smoking for fertility improvement.
Focus on stress reduction techniques to optimise fertility and well-being.
Maintain a well-balanced diet and stay hydrated for reproductive health.
Plan finances and create a supportive environment for parenthood.
