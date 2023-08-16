7 Things To Remember While Dressing Up For The Gym
Wear comfortable, moisture-wicking fabric for efficient workouts.
Choose proper-fitting sneakers to support your feet and movements.
Opt for breathable clothing that allows freedom of movement.
Wear a supportive sports bra for comfort during high-impact activities.
Keep your hair tied back to prevent distraction during exercises.
Do not overdo anything, you can just opt for simple clothes and nothing gorgeous.
Prioritise functionality and comfort over fashion when selecting attire.
