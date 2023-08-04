7 Times
Sudha Murthy Spoke About Husband
Narayana Murthy
Sudha Murthy and Narayana Murthy share a wonderful camaraderie and have conquered mountains together.
Theirs is a relationship that is worth learning from because even after all these years they are wonderful together.
Mrs. Murthy often share an anecdote or two about their relationship and needless to say they are always fun facts.
She once revealed that if she had to gift him any book then it would be on computer science.
At a popular show she once said, “Our relationship is like the physics principle: opposite poles attract each other.”
The author had also mentioned that Mr. Murthy is an introvert who “speaks only 4-5 sentences a day.”
She made everyone laugh out loud when she spoke about how she thought Narayan Murthy would be a name of a bus conductor when she got to know of him.
Mrs. Murthy had once pointed out “Living with a successful fan can be very challenging,” in reference of her husband.
Sudha Murthy had also revealed that Narayana Murthy is the same weight now as he was back when they got married because she is a bad cook.