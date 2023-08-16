7 Tips On How To Stop Procrastinating
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Break tasks into smaller, manageable steps for easier approach.
Set clear goals and deadlines to create a sense of urgency.
Remove distractions from your environment to enhance focus.
Reward yourself after completing tasks to boost motivation.
Visualise the end result to cultivate a sense of accomplishment.
Practice self-discipline and avoid negative self-talk.
Seek accountability from friends or colleagues to stay on track.
