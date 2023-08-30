7 Tips to Care for Your Curly Hair
Producer: Riya Ashok
Use shampoos and conditioners that are hydrating and devoid of sulphates if you have curly hair.
To rejuvenate your curls between washes, you can either use a co-wash (a wash that only contains conditioner) or simply rinse your hair with water.
After shampooing, carefully detangle your hair while the conditioner is still in by using a wide-tooth comb or your fingers.
After shampooing, use styling products like leave-in conditioners, curl creams, and gels to style damp hair.
Make use of an old cotton t-shirt or a microfiber towel to gently squeeze the excess water from your hair.
Let your hair air dry or use a diffuser attachment on a hair dryer set to a low heat and moderate airflow.
Because it reduces friction, use a silk or satin pillowcase to protect your curls while you sleep.