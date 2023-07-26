7 Tips to Enhance Your Rainy Season Beauty
Producer: Riya Ashok
Before applying makeup, create a smooth base by using a mattifying primer to help reduce excess oil. By doing this, you may make your makeup last longer and keep it from slipping off.
To fight the humidity and anticipated rain, choose a foundation that is both lightweight and water-resistant. By doing this, you can keep your makeup in place and stop it from melting off your face.
It’s a good idea to emphasise your lips and eyes during the rainy season while wearing minimal makeup overall.
Choose lipsticks that are comfortable on your lips and have a long wear time that are smudge-proof.
Your skin may appear oily and shiny when it’s humid outside. Use a translucent or oil-absorbing powder to set your makeup to avoid this.
Use a setting spray to fix your makeup and keep it in place. Choose one with a long-lasting formula and a matte finish.
To control any extra oil or shine that may develop due to humidity, keep blotting papers or oil-absorbing sheets close at hand.