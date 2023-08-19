7 Tips To Grow Cactus At Home
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Choose a suitable cactus variety for your indoor environment.
Select a well-draining pot with drainage holes to prevent root rot.
Use a cactus-specific soil mix or make your own by adding sand to regular potting soil.
Place the cactus in a bright location with indirect sunlight.
Fertilise with a diluted, balanced cactus fertiliser during the growing season.
Repot when the cactus outgrows its container.
Handle with care using gloves to avoid prickly spines.
