7 Tips To Grow Coriander At Home
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Use a well-draining pot with a depth of at least 8 inches or directly plant them in the soil.
Opt for extremely well-draining soil rich in organic matter.
Coriander loves sunlight, so place it in a spot with 4-6 hours of direct sun.
You May Also Like
5 Houseplants For Your Bathroom
10 Plants For Hanging Baskets
Keep the soil consistently moist, but not waterlogged. Water when the top inch is dry.
Coriander prefers cool temperatures between 50-85°F (10-30°C).
Regularly trim leaves to promote bushier growth and prevent bolting (flowering).
Start harvesting when leaves are about 4-6 inches tall. Use fresh coriander in your dishes.
NEXT: 5 Indoor Plants That Can Improve Your Health