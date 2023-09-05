7 Tips To Grow Coriander At Home 

Producer:  Shreeja Bhattacharya

Use a well-draining pot with a depth of at least 8 inches or directly plant them in the soil.

 Opt for extremely well-draining soil rich in organic matter.

Coriander loves sunlight, so place it in a spot with 4-6 hours of direct sun.

Keep the soil consistently moist, but not waterlogged. Water when the top inch is dry.

Coriander prefers cool temperatures between 50-85°F (10-30°C).

Regularly trim leaves to promote bushier growth and prevent bolting (flowering).

Start harvesting when leaves are about 4-6 inches tall. Use fresh coriander in your dishes.