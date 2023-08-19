7 Tips To Grow Toned Abs

Producer:  Shreeja Bhattacharya

Prioritise core-focused exercises like planks and leg raises.

 Incorporate full-body workouts for overall muscle definition.

 Consume lean proteins to support muscle growth and recovery.

 Stay hydrated for optimal metabolic function and digestion.

 Add high-intensity interval training (HIIT) to boost fat burn.

 Get enough sleep to promote muscle recovery and growth.

 Stay consistent and patient; abdominal toning takes time and effort.