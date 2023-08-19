7 Tips To Grow Toned Abs
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Prioritise core-focused exercises like planks and leg raises.
Incorporate full-body workouts for overall muscle definition.
Consume lean proteins to support muscle growth and recovery.
Stay hydrated for optimal metabolic function and digestion.
Add high-intensity interval training (HIIT) to boost fat burn.
Get enough sleep to promote muscle recovery and growth.
Stay consistent and patient; abdominal toning takes time and effort.
