7 Tips To Have The Perfect Night-Time Skincare Routine

Producer:  Shreeja Bhattacharya

 Cleanse face to remove makeup, dirt, and pollutants.

 Apply a nourishing and hydrating night cream or moisturiser.

 Use targeted treatments like serums for specific skin concerns.

You may also like

 Gently massage the skin to improve blood circulation and relaxation.

Apply an eye cream to hydrate and address fine lines.

Use a lip balm to keep your lips moisturised overnight.

Keep the bedroom cool and dark for better sleep quality.