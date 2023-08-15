7 Tips To Have The Perfect Night-Time Skincare Routine
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Cleanse face to remove makeup, dirt, and pollutants.
Apply a nourishing and hydrating night cream or moisturiser.
Use targeted treatments like serums for specific skin concerns.
Gently massage the skin to improve blood circulation and relaxation.
Apply an eye cream to hydrate and address fine lines.
Use a lip balm to keep your lips moisturised overnight.
Keep the bedroom cool and dark for better sleep quality.
