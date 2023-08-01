7 Tips To Help You Select The Right Lingerie

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Aparna Singh
Lingerie is the closest garment to your skin, hence proper selection and maintenance of undergarments is important to prevent infections, maintain hygiene, avoid rashes and offer comfort.
Finding the perfect bra is essential for feeling comfortable and for proper support. Wearing a loose fitting bra all day will cause your breasts to sag, eventually damaging the tender breast tissue.
Make sure that you wear a sports bra that offers proper support during exercise or any physical activity. Sports bras are engineered to minimize breast movement and will help prevent damage to your breast tissue.
It is myth that underwired bras can cause harm to you. The wired bras offer more support than non-wired bras. If your bra is causing you discomfort, then it is not the right size.
Always wash new lingerie before using it, even if it is from a known brand. This helps in getting rid of dust and any chemicals that may be left behind as residue.
Wash undergarments thoroughly with liquid soap. Avoid putting them in washing machines, as it can cause the wires in bras to break, thus rendering them useless.
Use a mesh bag for storing and keep your bras and panties separate.
Replace undergarments routinely. Bras should be replaced within 6-8 months, longer if used in rotations. Underpants, ideally, should be replaced every 6 months.